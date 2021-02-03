Georgia Tech reschedules postponed Pittsburgh game

The ACC has re-scheduled the second of Georgia Tech’s four postponed games. The Yellow Jackets will play Pittsburgh at McCamish Pavilion on Feb. 14, a Sunday, the league announced Wednesday.
The game will complicate the week for coach Josh Pastner’s team, which is now scheduled to play four games over seven days, including the Pitt game.
The Pitt game had originally been scheduled for Jan. 13, but was postponed because of Tech’s COVID-19 issues. To make space for the game, the league also moved up the Yellow Jackets’ Feb. 13 game at Clemson one day to the 12th, a Friday.
Those games fit in between home games already scheduled against Virginia (Feb. 10) and Boston College (Feb. 16).
It will be a particular challenge for the Jackets, as Pastner typically uses a seven-man rotation and leans especially heavily on point guard Jose Alvarado and forward Moses Wright. The strategy appeared to deter Tech in its 74-58 loss at Louisville on Monday, which was a makeup game played less than 48 hours after its win over Florida State on Saturday.
Against the Cardinals, the Jackets were outscored 41-31 and outrebounded 34-18 in the second half in suffering their most decisive loss of the season.
Tech’s two other postponed games are at Notre Dame and at N.C. State. The league has a number of other postponed games to reschedule, as well.