Georgia Tech reschedules postponed Pittsburgh game

The game will complicate the week for coach Josh Pastner’s team, which is now scheduled to play four games over seven days, including the Pitt game.

The Pitt game had originally been scheduled for Jan. 13, but was postponed because of Tech’s COVID-19 issues. To make space for the game, the league also moved up the Yellow Jackets’ Feb. 13 game at Clemson one day to the 12th, a Friday.