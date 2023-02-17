Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Wake Forest behind Kara Dunn

After the Jackets’ most recent game, a double-overtime loss to last-place Pittsburgh, Fortner was dissatisfied with her team’s defensive play, evaluating it as “terrible” and “definitely a problem.” Thursday’s game started out in a similar vein, as the Demon Deacons finished the first quarter up 23-15 by making nine of 15 shots from the field. However, Wake Forest scored 32 points over the remaining three quarters, making nine of 40 shots.

“That’s a tough way to lose a game, in double overtime when you had your chances to win it,” Fortner said. “They came back, we had good days of practice, they worked hard. Nobody’s throwing the towel in at all. This bunch is still fighting and working hard. They understand the road ahead is tough, but we’re going to get after it.”

Guard Tonie Morgan scored 15 with six assists, and guard Bianca Jackson added a season-high seven assists off the bench. Forward Kayla Blackshear had a game-high nine rebounds.

The Jackets have split their past eight games after losing their first seven to start ACC play. The challenge becomes considerably heavier over the final three regular-season games – at No. 24 Florida State, at No. 10 Notre Dame and home against No. 11 Virginia Tech.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.