Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal

Georgia Tech’s depth chart is down to two scholarship quarterbacks.
Taisun Phommachanh, who transferred to Tech from Clemson this past summer, went into the transfer portal Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The development was reported first by Rivals.
Arriving after spring practice, Phommachanh was slotted fourth on the depth chart behind Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron. But with injuries to Sims and Pyron, Phommachanh earned playing time in the Yellow Jackets’ final two games, the upset win over then-No. 13 North Carolina and the loss to No. 1 Georgia. Splitting snaps with Gibson, Phommachanh scored on a critical 4-yard touchdown run in the win over the Tar Heels and ran in the first score of the game against the Bulldogs.
With Phommachanh in the portal, the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are Gibson and Pyron, as Sims also decided to transfer. Tech does not have a commitment from a high-school prospect for the 2023 class. Looking into the transfer portal for depth seems a likely option for coach Brent Key and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.
Phommachanh was a four-star high-school prospect and was a backup at Clemson to Trevor Lawrence and D.J. Uiagalelei, playing in 13 games over three seasons. Phommachanh has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
