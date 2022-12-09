Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh goes into transfer portal

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Arriving after spring practice, Phommachanh was slotted fourth on the depth chart behind Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron. But with injuries to Sims and Pyron, Phommachanh earned playing time in the Yellow Jackets’ final two games, the upset win over then-No. 13 North Carolina and the loss to No. 1 Georgia. Splitting snaps with Gibson, Phommachanh scored on a critical 4-yard touchdown run in the win over the Tar Heels and ran in the first score of the game against the Bulldogs.

With Phommachanh in the portal, the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are Gibson and Pyron, as Sims also decided to transfer. Tech does not have a commitment from a high-school prospect for the 2023 class. Looking into the transfer portal for depth seems a likely option for coach Brent Key and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.