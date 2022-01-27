Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech pulls upset of ACC-leading Florida State

Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) reacts after making a three-pointer during the ACC college basketball game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on January 26th, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Credit: AP

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) reacts after making a three-pointer during the ACC college basketball game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on January 26th, 2022 at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Defending with energy and riding the support from a riled-up crowd, Georgia Tech claimed its biggest win of the season Wednesday night.

Desperate for a win but also up against ACC-leading Florida State, the Yellow Jackets won key loose balls, drained 10 3-pointers and didn’t buckle where they had in the past to produce a 75-61 win over the Seminoles in McCamish Pavilion.

ExploreMore from the AJC on the Jackets

Tech (9-10 overall, 2-6 ACC) played with the defensive ferocity and playmaking that called to mind its ACC championship win over the same Seminoles last March in Greensboro, N.C.

With quick hands and effort-filled execution of its 1-3-1 zone defense, the Jackets forced 17 turnovers on Florida State’s 65 possessions, 13 of them steals. In the title-game win in March, the Seminoles (13-6, 6-3) lost with 25 turnovers, 15 by steal.

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe dribbles against Florida State forward John Butler in the Yellow Jackets' 75-61 win over the Seminoles Jan. 26, 2022 at McCamish Pavilion. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe dribbles against Florida State forward John Butler in the Yellow Jackets' 75-61 win over the Seminoles Jan. 26, 2022 at McCamish Pavilion. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe dribbles against Florida State forward John Butler in the Yellow Jackets' 75-61 win over the Seminoles Jan. 26, 2022 at McCamish Pavilion. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Danny Karnik

After breaking a 3-point shooting slump in its 103-53 win over Division II Clayton State on Sunday, the Jackets dropped 10 3-pointers in a season-high 27 tries. They hit eight of them in the first half, when they were near-perfect after a rocky start. Trailing 7-0 less than two minutes in, Tech recovered and took the lead behind the 3-point marksmanship of guards Michael Devoe and Deebo Coleman and forward Jordan Usher, taking a 44-33 lead into halftime.

Florida State closed within four points at 57-53 with 8:02 remaining, but the Jackets answered with the next four points via free throws to keep the Seminoles at arm’s length. Florida State closed the lead to five points two more times, but the Jackets were able to answer both times with scores.

Kyle Sturdivant and Usher delivered two of the bigger baskets of the game, Sturdivant with a wide-open 3-pointer that raised the lead to 66-58 with 3:32 to play and then Usher with a 3 in front of the Tech bench with 2:04 to play that extended the lead to 71-60.

Georgia Tech 75, FSU 61

Usher led the Jackets with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, all team highs. Sturdivant handled point-guard duties for 30 minutes against Florida State’s pressure without a turnover.

Next for Tech: Saturday, vs. Miami at noon at McCamish Pavilion

Story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Digna Strautmane makes her mark as Georgia Tech’s valuable do-it-all wing
8h ago
Georgia Tech ran play to free Michael Devoe from slump: ‘It felt great’
15h ago
Son of Georgia Tech alums, Matthew Cleveland shines for Florida State
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top