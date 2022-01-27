Georgia Tech pulls upset of ACC-leading Florida State

Defending with energy and riding the support from a riled-up crowd, Georgia Tech claimed its biggest win of the season Wednesday night.
Desperate for a win but also up against ACC-leading Florida State, the Yellow Jackets won key loose balls, drained 10 3-pointers and didn’t buckle where they had in the past to produce a 75-61 win over the Seminoles in McCamish Pavilion.
Tech (9-10 overall, 2-6 ACC) played with the defensive ferocity and playmaking that called to mind its ACC championship win over the same Seminoles last March in Greensboro, N.C.
With quick hands and effort-filled execution of its 1-3-1 zone defense, the Jackets forced 17 turnovers on Florida State’s 65 possessions, 13 of them steals. In the title-game win in March, the Seminoles (13-6, 6-3) lost with 25 turnovers, 15 by steal.
Credit: Danny Karnik
Credit: Danny Karnik
After breaking a 3-point shooting slump in its 103-53 win over Division II Clayton State on Sunday, the Jackets dropped 10 3-pointers in a season-high 27 tries. They hit eight of them in the first half, when they were near-perfect after a rocky start. Trailing 7-0 less than two minutes in, Tech recovered and took the lead behind the 3-point marksmanship of guards Michael Devoe and Deebo Coleman and forward Jordan Usher, taking a 44-33 lead into halftime.
Florida State closed within four points at 57-53 with 8:02 remaining, but the Jackets answered with the next four points via free throws to keep the Seminoles at arm’s length. Florida State closed the lead to five points two more times, but the Jackets were able to answer both times with scores.
Kyle Sturdivant and Usher delivered two of the bigger baskets of the game, Sturdivant with a wide-open 3-pointer that raised the lead to 66-58 with 3:32 to play and then Usher with a 3 in front of the Tech bench with 2:04 to play that extended the lead to 71-60.
Georgia Tech 75, FSU 61
Usher led the Jackets with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, all team highs. Sturdivant handled point-guard duties for 30 minutes against Florida State’s pressure without a turnover.
Next for Tech: Saturday, vs. Miami at noon at McCamish Pavilion
Story will be updated.
About the Author