Georgia Tech pulls upset of ACC-leading Florida State

After breaking a 3-point shooting slump in its 103-53 win over Division II Clayton State on Sunday, the Jackets dropped 10 3-pointers in a season-high 27 tries. They hit eight of them in the first half, when they were near-perfect after a rocky start. Trailing 7-0 less than two minutes in, Tech recovered and took the lead behind the 3-point marksmanship of guards Michael Devoe and Deebo Coleman and forward Jordan Usher, taking a 44-33 lead into halftime.

Florida State closed within four points at 57-53 with 8:02 remaining, but the Jackets answered with the next four points via free throws to keep the Seminoles at arm’s length. Florida State closed the lead to five points two more times, but the Jackets were able to answer both times with scores.

Kyle Sturdivant and Usher delivered two of the bigger baskets of the game, Sturdivant with a wide-open 3-pointer that raised the lead to 66-58 with 3:32 to play and then Usher with a 3 in front of the Tech bench with 2:04 to play that extended the lead to 71-60.

Georgia Tech 75, FSU 61

Usher led the Jackets with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals, all team highs. Sturdivant handled point-guard duties for 30 minutes against Florida State’s pressure without a turnover.

Next for Tech: Saturday, vs. Miami at noon at McCamish Pavilion

