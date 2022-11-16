Georgia Tech posts record graduation rate

Georgia Tech hit another record high in its NCAA-measured graduation rate. With a score of 91%, the athletic department has produced an increase in graduation rate in nine out of the past 10 years. The national average for Division I athletes was 90%. Scores, which tracked athletes who enrolled between 2012 and 2015 over a six-year window, were released Monday.
Tech’s score last year in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate metric, which adjusts for transfers and midyear enrollees (unlike the federal graduation rate), was 90%. It was 76% 10 years ago and 84% in 2014-15. The increases track with national averages, which have steadily improved since the NCAA introduced its GSR metric in 2002.
At 91%, Tech tied for 12th among the 15 ACC schools.
Nine of Tech’s 13 teams (counting cross-country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field as one team), posted team GSR scores above the national averages for Division I teams. That’s men’s and women’s track and field, football, golf, softball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and volleyball.
Golf, softball, men’s tennis and volleyball all had 100% scores. The golf team has recorded perfect scores every year since the first results were released in 2005.
Football’s 88% score was well ahead of the national average for FBS teams of 82%. It was also seventh in the ACC.
Baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s tennis trailed the national averages.
“Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff on this outstanding achievement,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement. “Earning a Georgia Tech degree is the No. 1 objective for all Tech students, and for our student-athletes to do so at a record rate is a testament to their hard work and to the support of the network that surrounds them, both within the athletics department and on campus.”
GEORGIA TECH NCAA GRADUATION SUCCESS RATES BY SPORT (2021-22)
Sport GSR National Average
Golf.... 100%.... 90%
Softball....100%.... 94%
Men’s Tennis.... 100%.... 93%
Volleyball....100%.... 95%
Men’s Swimming & Diving....97%.... 91%
Women’s Swimming & Diving.... 97%.... 96%
Women’s Cross-Country/Track & Field.... 94%.... 91%
Women’s Basketball....91%.... 93%
Football.... 88%.... 82%
Women’s Tennis.... 88%....97%
Men’s Cross-Country/Track & Field....84%.... 84%
Baseball....83%.... 87%
Men’s Basketball....75%....84%
