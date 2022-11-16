Georgia Tech posts record graduation rate

Football’s 88% score was well ahead of the national average for FBS teams of 82%. It was also seventh in the ACC.

Baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s tennis trailed the national averages.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff on this outstanding achievement,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement. “Earning a Georgia Tech degree is the No. 1 objective for all Tech students, and for our student-athletes to do so at a record rate is a testament to their hard work and to the support of the network that surrounds them, both within the athletics department and on campus.”

GEORGIA TECH NCAA GRADUATION SUCCESS RATES BY SPORT (2021-22)

Sport GSR National Average

Golf.... 100%.... 90%

Softball....100%.... 94%

Men’s Tennis.... 100%.... 93%

Volleyball....100%.... 95%

Men’s Swimming & Diving....97%.... 91%

Women’s Swimming & Diving.... 97%.... 96%

Women’s Cross-Country/Track & Field.... 94%.... 91%

Women’s Basketball....91%.... 93%

Football.... 88%.... 82%

Women’s Tennis.... 88%....97%

Men’s Cross-Country/Track & Field....84%.... 84%

Baseball....83%.... 87%

Men’s Basketball....75%....84%

