ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech posts record graduation rate

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech hit another record high in its NCAA-measured graduation rate. With a score of 91%, the athletic department has produced an increase in graduation rate in nine out of the past 10 years. The national average for Division I athletes was 90%. Scores, which tracked athletes who enrolled between 2012 and 2015 over a six-year window, were released Monday.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage of Georgia Tech

Tech’s score last year in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate metric, which adjusts for transfers and midyear enrollees (unlike the federal graduation rate), was 90%. It was 76% 10 years ago and 84% in 2014-15. The increases track with national averages, which have steadily improved since the NCAA introduced its GSR metric in 2002.

At 91%, Tech tied for 12th among the 15 ACC schools.

Nine of Tech’s 13 teams (counting cross-country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field as one team), posted team GSR scores above the national averages for Division I teams. That’s men’s and women’s track and field, football, golf, softball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and volleyball.

Golf, softball, men’s tennis and volleyball all had 100% scores. The golf team has recorded perfect scores every year since the first results were released in 2005.

Football’s 88% score was well ahead of the national average for FBS teams of 82%. It was also seventh in the ACC.

Baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s tennis trailed the national averages.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, coaches and staff on this outstanding achievement,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement. “Earning a Georgia Tech degree is the No. 1 objective for all Tech students, and for our student-athletes to do so at a record rate is a testament to their hard work and to the support of the network that surrounds them, both within the athletics department and on campus.”

GEORGIA TECH NCAA GRADUATION SUCCESS RATES BY SPORT (2021-22)

Sport GSR National Average

Golf.... 100%.... 90%

Softball....100%.... 94%

Men’s Tennis.... 100%.... 93%

Volleyball....100%.... 95%

Men’s Swimming & Diving....97%.... 91%

Women’s Swimming & Diving.... 97%.... 96%

Women’s Cross-Country/Track & Field.... 94%.... 91%

Women’s Basketball....91%.... 93%

Football.... 88%.... 82%

Women’s Tennis.... 88%....97%

Men’s Cross-Country/Track & Field....84%.... 84%

Baseball....83%.... 87%

Men’s Basketball....75%....84%

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves 15h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week
16h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks off to good start, and they’ll get only better
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks off to good start, and they’ll get only better
17h ago

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Cover 9@9: Falcons’ defense needs to step up
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Nell Fortner returns to Auburn with Georgia Tech
18h ago
Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum has been a bright spot in a rough season
19h ago
Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
19h ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
4h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
15h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top