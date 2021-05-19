Georgia Tech positioned to advance to NCAA golf championships

The Yellow Jackets finished Tuesday’s second round in third place out of 19, 13 under par. Tech needs to finish in the top five to advance. After 36 holes, the sixth-place team was TCU at 3 under par.

Seven of Tech’s eight scores that have counted to the team score have been below par at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. Individually, Ben Smith was tied for third at 7 under, 137 at the start of play Wednesday.