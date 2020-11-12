Georgia Tech-Pitt game postponed

“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment,” Pitt AD Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities. Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

On Monday, Pitt issued shelter-in-place guidelines due to increasing number of positive tests on campus and in Allegheny County.

To this point, Tech had been able to avoid postponements either due to outbreaks within its own team or its opponents'. But, on multiple occasions, coach Geoff Collins spoke to the challenges of keeping a team safe in the midst of the pandemic.

“It is no small task, every single week, just to get to a college football game,” Collins said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

