Georgia Tech-Pitt game postponed

Georgia Tech’s game against Pitt, scheduled for Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium, was postponed, the ACC announced Thursday afternoon.
According to the release, “The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Georgia Tech and Pitt football teams. The teams are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report.”
It became the ninth college football game scheduled for this week that has been postponed or cancelled for reasons related to COVID-19, and it was followed minutes later by the announcement of a 10th, Louisiana Tech-Rice. There have been 57 games altogether that have been adjusted due to the pandemic.
The ACC announced that the game will be rescheduled for Dec. 12. In the schedule modified by the ACC due to COVID-19, Tech’s regular season was to conclude Dec. 5 against N.C. State.
Shortly after the ACC’s announcement, Pitt officials announced a pause in all football activities because of COVID-19 protocols.
“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment,” Pitt AD Heather Lyke said in a statement. “Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities. Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
On Monday, Pitt issued shelter-in-place guidelines due to increasing number of positive tests on campus and in Allegheny County.
To this point, Tech had been able to avoid postponements either due to outbreaks within its own team or its opponents'. But, on multiple occasions, coach Geoff Collins spoke to the challenges of keeping a team safe in the midst of the pandemic.
“It is no small task, every single week, just to get to a college football game,” Collins said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
