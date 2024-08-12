Georgia Tech picks up big commitment in Josh Petty

Petty is considered the 14th-best player overall in the 2025 class by 247Sports, 27th by ESPN and ranked 29th overall by On3. Rivals considers him the 12th-best player in the state of Georgia while On3 has him seventh and 247Sports ranks him fourth.

Petty is also on the FCS wrestling and track and field teams. He was the state runner-up at 285 pounds in the Class AA state wrestling championships in February and throws the discus and shot put in track and field competitions.

Selected to play in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game, Petty has visited Tech numerous times as a recruit. He was recently named to the Mr. Georgia Football Top 10 Watchlist by the Corky Kell Kickoff Classic.

Petty’s teammate, wide receiver Evan Haynes who recently committed to North Carolina, also has a scholarship offer from Tech as does FCS junior quarterback Jonathan Granby. Tech director of high school relations Tim McFarlin was Petty’s coach at FCS in 2021 and 2022.

Petty joins fellow offensive linemen Damola Ajidahun (Duluth) Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagle’s Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), Sam Turner (Southwest DeKalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), Kamron Cullins (North Cobb), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.