Georgia Tech picked to finish 12th in ACC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By
1 hour ago
X

Georgia Tech was picked to finish 12th in the 14-team ACC, according to the league’s preseason poll released Tuesday. The poll was voted on by 176 media members who cover the conference.

Tech is coming off a 5-7 season. First-year coach Brent Key led the Yellow Jackets in eight of those games and went 4-4 before he was giving the job full time in November. Tech opens preseason practice Tuesday afternoon.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The ACC announced in 2022 that there no longer would be divisions, scrapping the Coastal and Atlantic divisional format it had used since 2005. Thus, the top two teams in the standings this season will advance to the ACC title game in December.

Tech was picked to finish ahead of Boston College and Virginia, respectively. Clemson, the defending ACC champion, was projected to finish first ahead of Florida State.

The Jackets face Louisville (predicted to finish eighth), Wake Forest (ninth), Miami (fifth), Boston College, North Carolina (third), Virginia, Clemson and Syracuse (10th) this season in league play.

2023 ACC preseason poll

1. Clemson (103), 2,370 points

2. Florida State (67), 2,304

3. North Carolina (5), 1,981

4. N.C. State (1), 1,662

5. Miami, 1,553

T6. Duke, 1,511

T6. Pitt, 1,511

8. Louisville, 1,344

9. Wake Forest, 1,181

10. Syracuse, 826

11. Virginia Tech, 678

12. Georgia Tech, 633

13. Boston College, 561

14. Virginia, 365

Note: First-place votes in parentheses

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia6h ago

Credit: GBI

GBI: Man with saw blade charged at Brookhaven police before fatal shooting
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton Commission poised to move forward with plan for new jail
48m ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: White House hopefuls heading to Georgia as Trump charges loom
6h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: White House hopefuls heading to Georgia as Trump charges loom
6h ago

Credit: AP

Biotech company settles with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athletics

Q&A: Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire on first few months as a Yellow Jacket
2h ago
Georgia Tech begins preseason practice Tuesday
Secondary should remain strong for Yellow Jackets in 2023
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top