ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech picked third in ACC volleyball

The Georgia Tech volleyball team celebrates winning match point of its first-round NCAA Tournament win over The Citadel on Dec. 3 at O'Keefe Gymnasium. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Georgia Tech volleyball team celebrates winning match point of its first-round NCAA Tournament win over The Citadel on Dec. 3 at O'Keefe Gymnasium. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The potential for Georgia Tech’s volleyball team to compete for the ACC title has been duly recognized. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish third in the conference behind two-time defending champion Louisville and Pittsburgh in a vote of conference coaches. It’s the third year in a row that Tech has been picked third.

ExploreComplete Tech coverage from the AJC

Tech was also ranked ninth nationally in a preseason poll after a historic 2021 season in which the Jackets reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in team history and first time since 2003. The Jackets are pursuing their first ACC title since 2004 and sixth conference regular-season title overall. Coach Michelle Collier’s team returns the bulk of its lineup, most notably reigning ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-American Julia Bergmann.

Tech begins the regular season Friday at the Ole Miss Invitational, beginning with a match against the Rebels and a Saturday match against Illinois. The Jackets open the home schedule Sept. 2 at their own invitational against Dayton.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event 16h ago
SEC East is still least of Georgia’s concerns
18h ago
Local golf: Ben Carr filled with confidence after runner-up finish in U.S. Am
2h ago
Depth chart after Falcons cut roster to 80
14h ago
Depth chart after Falcons cut roster to 80
14h ago
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
17h ago
The Latest
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
17h ago
After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech offensive linemen strike NIL deal with Hooters
Featured
The start of the Dragon Con Parade heads up Peachtree Street on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Atlanta. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

How the Dragon Con parade comes together
18h ago
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
20h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top