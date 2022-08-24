Georgia Tech picked third in ACC volleyball

Explore Complete Tech coverage from the AJC

Tech was also ranked ninth nationally in a preseason poll after a historic 2021 season in which the Jackets reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in team history and first time since 2003. The Jackets are pursuing their first ACC title since 2004 and sixth conference regular-season title overall. Coach Michelle Collier’s team returns the bulk of its lineup, most notably reigning ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-American Julia Bergmann.

Tech begins the regular season Friday at the Ole Miss Invitational, beginning with a match against the Rebels and a Saturday match against Illinois. The Jackets open the home schedule Sept. 2 at their own invitational against Dayton.