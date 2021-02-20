Georgia Tech overwhelms Miami for first ACC road win

Georgia Tech brought thunder. Miami brought blunder.
Playing near their peak against an opponent that was well off its game, the Yellow Jackets hammered the Hurricanes 87-60 on Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla. The win broke the school record for the largest margin of victory in an ACC road game, dropping a 26-point win over Wake Forest in 2011 into second place.
Plundering Miami with steals and scorching the nets on offense, Tech started the game with a 12-0 run, built the score to 39-9 and finished the half ahead 48-18. The Jackets shot 57.1% from the field, a tick below their season high, often taking open shots created by ball movement and lax defense by the Hurricanes. Tech had 22 assists and 36 field goals, both season highs in ACC play.
Guard Michael Devoe led with 29 points, including 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range, while forward Moses Wright contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while guard Jose Alvarado gave 16 points, six assists and three steals.
Shorthanded Miami turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, eight from steals.
At the Watsco Center, Tech (11-8, 7-6 ACC) picked up its first ACC road win after five consecutive road defeats. Miami (7-13, 3-12) lost its seventh game out of the past eight to continue its hard-luck season. The Hurricanes had been picked in the preseason to finish seventh in the league, but have been beleaguered by injury, notably to preseason first-team All-ACC guard Chris Lykes, who has played in only two games this season and is unlikely to play again this season.
Tech was playing its first game since defeating Pittsburgh on Sunday after its Wednesday game against Boston College was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Eagles team.
The win kept alive the Jackets’ NCAA tournament hopes and leads the Jackets into a critical road matchup at No. 18 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.