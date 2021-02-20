Georgia Tech overwhelms Miami for first ACC road win

Playing near their peak against an opponent that was well off its game, the Yellow Jackets hammered the Hurricanes 87-60 on Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla. The win broke the school record for the largest margin of victory in an ACC road game, dropping a 26-point win over Wake Forest in 2011 into second place.

Plundering Miami with steals and scorching the nets on offense, Tech started the game with a 12-0 run, built the score to 39-9 and finished the half ahead 48-18. The Jackets shot 57.1% from the field, a tick below their season high, often taking open shots created by ball movement and lax defense by the Hurricanes. Tech had 22 assists and 36 field goals, both season highs in ACC play.