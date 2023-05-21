Georgia Tech opens ACC baseball tournament Tuesday vs. North Carolina

Georgia Tech will begin pool play in the ACC baseball tournament at 3 p.m. Tuesday against North Carolina at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.
The Yellow Jackets (30-25, 12-18 ACC), seeded 11th, are in Pool B with the Tar Heels, seeded seventh, and Virginia, seeded second.
In their second game, the Jackets will face Virginia at 3 p.m. Wednesday. All pool-play games are scheduled for ACC Network telecasts.
In Pool A are Wake Forest (No. 1 seed), Notre Dame (8) and Pitt (12). Pool C consists of Clemson (3), Boston College (6) and Virginia Tech (10). Pool D consists of Miami (4), Duke (5) and N.C. State (9).
The winners of pool play will meet in the semifinals Saturday (1 p.m., 5 p.m., ACC Network), and the championship game is set for noon Sunday on ESPN2.
