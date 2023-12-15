Georgia Tech offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Tyler Gibson (74) and other Georgia Tech players celebrate their win over North Carolina and fans storm the field fter a NCAA football game In Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Georgia Tech won, 46-42. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

15 minutes ago

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Tyler Gibson announced Thursday via a social media post his intention to transfer.

A 6-foot-5, 290-pound graduate of Johns Creek High, Gibson had spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He was in on 12 plays this past season and played 56 during the 2022 campaign, including 52 at left tackle against Florida State.

Gibson was considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite in the 2022 signing class and reportedly had more than a dozen offers.

Georgia Tech returns four of its five starting offensive linemen for the 2024 season and is expected to add Middle Tennessee transfer Keylan Rutledge to the roster.

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

