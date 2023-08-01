Georgia Tech off and running under Brent Key

Georgia Tech took a significant step toward the 2023 season Tuesday when it began preseason practice.

The Yellow Jackets worked out for 2-1/2 hours at Rose Bowl Field and the Brock Indoor Practice Facility as the temperature peaked a shade above 90 degrees. First-year coach Brent Key was taking more notes on his team’s demeanor than its execution.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

“It’s like I told the team, I said, ‘Really, our No. 1 goal for this camp is to establish our identity, establish who we are as a football team.’ That’s what we have to come out of this camp with, is a true identity, what we hang our hat on,” Key said when that workout was complete. “Not play-wise, not scheme-wise, really just a mentality of a football team.”

Tuesday’s practice also was a monumental day for Key. Not only was he celebrating his 45th birthday, Key also was starting his first preseason camp as Tech’s coach.

The former Jackets lineman led the team to four wins in eight tries in 2022 as an interim coach before he was handed the full-time gig at season’s end. Now he has exactly one month from the first practice to whip his squad into shape before they face Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

His team not only battled each other Tuesday, but also battled the elements on a swampy August afternoon.

“We know practice is going to be hard; we know camp is a grind. It’s tough. But that’s part of it,” Key said. ‘Why do we have to do it like this? Why do we have to do it like this?’ It’s because. It’s the way we play the game. We play the game that way. It’s a physical game. It’s a tough game. You have to be disciplined, and you have to be able to overcome the elements. The second game we have in the year is at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Really no different then when we’re practicing right now.

“So we have to get accustomed to it, get used to it, make sure we’re taking care of our bodies all day and throughout the rest of evening today and get ready to go again (Tuesday).”

Credit: Chad Bishop

One burning question for Tech going into the opener is who will take the first snap at quarterback for the Jackets. It’s a three-horse race between Zach Pyron, Haynes King and Zach Gibson, all of whom have college experience, which Key said is a bonus for that position.

Key said that group is concerned during these early days of the preseason with installing the offense and sharpening their timing with Tech’s wide receivers. Key also added there likely won’t be a public unveiling any time soon of who will lead the offense onto the field for its first series of 2023.

“Every day is an evaluation for those guys in everything they do,” he said. “How they lead the team in the team periods, how they’re getting on and off the field, how they’re transitioning from one play to the other, executing tempo within it. All those things will continue to be evaluated. We’ve got a really good thing to have right now, and that’s experience there. That’s probably the same answer I’ll give for the next three weeks.

“Don’t plan on an announcement coming any time soon. Don’t be surprised if we all find out the night of the Louisville game.”

When Tuesday’s practice ended, offensive lineman Jordan Williams kept the team from departing and announced the Jackets needed to sing “Happy Birthday” to Key. Key was presented a birthday cake and took a picture with said cake alongside his 4-year-old daughter, Harper, inside the Brock Indoor Practice Facility.

Then it was back to work.

“I’ve got pages of notes, and we’ll go back and sit down as a staff and watch those things and watch the practice together and get ready to get with them tonight and get it cleaned up,” Key said. “The way we practice, the way we start off in the mornings and meet, walk-throughs and practice, clean it up at night.

“I want to walk out of there tonight and this day is complete and let’s put this one to bed, mistakes are cleaned up and we’re ready to start a fresh day (Tuesday).”