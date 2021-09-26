ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-North Carolina football highlights (Sept. 25, 2021)

Credit: ACC

Caption
Yhe Yellow Jackets overwhelmed the Tar Heels 45-22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Credit: ACC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top