Georgia Tech-Miami: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech and Miami have reached this point near the end of the season with similar records, but they appear as teams trending in different directions.
The Yellow Jackets have won three of their past five games, and the Hurricanes have lost five of their past seven. That wasn’t the storyline people were writing over the offseason. Conventional wisdom held that Tech would have reached this point with a worse record than it has, while more was expected of Miami. Tech is a slight favorite to win Saturday.
The loser Saturday faces a tall task ahead to avoid a sub-.500 record. After this game, Tech will face road games against North Carolina and Georgia. Miami will go to Clemson and face Pitt at home.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 12
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 4-5 (3-3 ACC), Miami 4-5 (2-3)
Television: Bally Sports South will televise the game. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Wiley Ballard as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 136 or 194/SiriusXM app 956.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
