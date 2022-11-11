ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Miami: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Georgia Tech and Miami have reached this point near the end of the season with similar records, but they appear as teams trending in different directions.

The Yellow Jackets have won three of their past five games, and the Hurricanes have lost five of their past seven. That wasn’t the storyline people were writing over the offseason. Conventional wisdom held that Tech would have reached this point with a worse record than it has, while more was expected of Miami. Tech is a slight favorite to win Saturday.

The loser Saturday faces a tall task ahead to avoid a sub-.500 record. After this game, Tech will face road games against North Carolina and Georgia. Miami will go to Clemson and face Pitt at home.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 4-5 (3-3 ACC), Miami 4-5 (2-3)

Television: Bally Sports South will televise the game. Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Wiley Ballard as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 136 or 194/SiriusXM app 956.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.

ExploreWeek 11 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: On a rainy night, the Falcons were a damp squib4h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
18h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff scoreboard
54m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff scoreboard
54m ago

Credit: AP

5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Miami
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Senior Day to be ‘emotional roller coaster’ for Zamari Walton
6h ago
5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Miami
21h ago
Georgia Tech offense looking to turn field goals into touchdowns in red zone
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top