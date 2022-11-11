Georgia Tech-Miami: TV, online, radio information

The Yellow Jackets have won three of their past five games, and the Hurricanes have lost five of their past seven. That wasn’t the storyline people were writing over the offseason. Conventional wisdom held that Tech would have reached this point with a worse record than it has, while more was expected of Miami. Tech is a slight favorite to win Saturday.

The loser Saturday faces a tall task ahead to avoid a sub-.500 record. After this game, Tech will face road games against North Carolina and Georgia. Miami will go to Clemson and face Pitt at home.