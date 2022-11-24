ajc logo
Georgia Tech loses to Marquette in Florida tournament

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By News services
15 minutes ago

Javon Franklin scored 17 points but Georgia Tech lost to Marquette 84-60 in the third-place game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida Wednesday.

Kam Jones scored 19 points and Tyler Kolek added 14 points with six assists for the Golden Eagles.

Kyle Sturdivant added 10 for the Jackets (3-2). Georgia Tech was just 22-of-65 (34%) in field goals.

Marquette scored 18 of the opening 22 points of the game and the Golden Eagles led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Marquette used a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 41-23 as Tech went scoreless for three-plus minutes.

Marquette 84, Georgia Tech 60

Marquette (4-2), which scored just 55 points in a loss to Mississippi State on Monday, built a 56-38 lead by the 14:28 mark of the second half as Georgia Tech started the half making just 4 of 11 shots.

Sean Jones added 11 points for Marquette. Oso Ighodaro had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. The Golden Eagles made 17 of 22 free throws while the Jackets attempted just 10.

