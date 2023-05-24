X

Georgia Tech loses season finale by mercy rule in ACC Tournament

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s baseball season ended early in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, with Virginia’s 15-1 victory in a game that ended after seven innings because of the conference’s 10-run rule.

Tech was 0-2 in pool play at the tournament, held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The Jackets, the tournament’s No. 11 seed, lost to North Carolina 11-5 on Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The ACC’s run rule, in effect for the conference tournament, states that a game is stopped if one team leads by 10 or more runs after seven innings.

Virginia, the No. 2 seed, scored 14 of its runs over the final four innings, including eight in the fifth inning. The Cavaliers (45-11) produced 17 hits off seven Yellow Jackets (30-27) pitchers. Three Cavaliers batters each contributed three hits apiece, and Virginia hit three home runs.

Tech scored its only run on a home run by Angelo Dispigna with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper 2

GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood56m ago

Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Disgraced Cobb attorney gets life in prison in mother’s 2019 stabbing death
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Trump’s lawyers ask Fulton judge to let them respond to DA’s filing
2h ago

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle
3h ago

$31M funding for Atlanta training center crosses first hurdle
3h ago

Credit: AP

Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Opportunity opens for Georgia Tech golf, Bruce Heppler for first NCAA title
3h ago
Georgia Tech loses ACC Tournament opener, has one game left in season
19h ago
Georgia Tech opens ACC baseball tournament Tuesday vs. North Carolina
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
22h ago
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top