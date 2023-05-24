Georgia Tech loses season finale by mercy rule in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech’s baseball season ended early in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, with Virginia’s 15-1 victory in a game that ended after seven innings because of the conference’s 10-run rule.

Tech was 0-2 in pool play at the tournament, held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The Jackets, the tournament’s No. 11 seed, lost to North Carolina 11-5 on Wednesday.

The ACC’s run rule, in effect for the conference tournament, states that a game is stopped if one team leads by 10 or more runs after seven innings.

Virginia, the No. 2 seed, scored 14 of its runs over the final four innings, including eight in the fifth inning. The Cavaliers (45-11) produced 17 hits off seven Yellow Jackets (30-27) pitchers. Three Cavaliers batters each contributed three hits apiece, and Virginia hit three home runs.

Tech scored its only run on a home run by Angelo Dispigna with one out in the bottom of the seventh.