Georgia Tech leaving walk-ons at home for first road trip

And, likely, when the Jackets travel again — next Tuesday at Florida State for the ACC opener — the procedure may be different again.

“It’s just, this first trip is going to be trial and error,” he said.

As for the actual game, Tech will try to return to .500 after starting the season with home losses to Georgia State and Mercer before rebounding with a win at State Farm over then-No. 20 Kentucky. The Cornhuskers are 3-1 with wins over McNeese State, North Dakota State and South Dakota and a loss to Nevada. The teams played last year at McCamish Pavilion, a 73-56 Tech win.

Nebraska has six players who have attempted at least 14 3-pointers in the four games. The Cornhuskers have averaged 30.3 3-point attempts in those games, making 8.8 for a shooting percentage of 28.9%. Last year’s Division I leader in 3-point attempts, North Florida, put up 31.2 per game.

“They’ve got five guys that can shoot the ball,” Pastner said.

The Jackets have defended the 3-pointer well throughout Pastner’s tenure, but through three games, Tech opponents are shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.