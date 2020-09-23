Georgia Tech learning from defensive mistakes in UCF game

The Knights finished the game with 660 yards. Tech has given up more yards in a game once in school history.

“I’ve got to do a better job for the guys and help them execute, get them in the right calls and sustain through the course of the game, so we can come out with a great result on Saturday,” Thacker said.

Syracuse operates with similar pace as UCF. Last season, only seven FBS teams (including UCF) averaged more offensive plays per game than the Orange’s 75.8. Syracuse, though, has been a bit of a mess in its first two games, road losses to North Carolina and Pittsburgh by a combined 52-16 score. The Orange rank last in FBS in total offense (186.5 yards per game) and have allowed 14 sacks. Thacker noted that both North Carolina and Pittsburgh possess formidable defenses.

Thacker said that some of the issues against UCF stemmed from players not looking quickly enough to the sidelines after a play was dead to get the next call. He added that players had a “great attitude” in the Sunday review of the game and practice to recognize and address the mistakes from the UCF game.

“If we don’t learn from the mistakes that we made this previous week, shame on us,” Thacker said.

The Jackets had their moments against the Knights. After giving up 28 points and 357 yards in the first half, Tech held the Knights to no points and 100 yards in five third-quarter possessions, which gave the Jackets the space to get in the end zone for that 28-21 deficit.

On the first two possessions of the half, the Knights started in Tech territory and were prevented from scoring both times, getting stopped on downs and getting intercepted by safety Juanyeh Thomas.

“I think that’s a character piece for us as an organization, as a defense, and just speaks to the care factor of our kids,” Thacker said.

However, after that stout third quarter, Tech gave way in the fourth, allowing 21 points and 203 yards in 22 plays.

“Once we got into possession 14, 15, 16, once we got up into the 80-to-90 play range, it took a toll on us, and we didn’t execute at a high level,” Thacker said.

Tech was not positioned well, particularly on the defensive line, to withstand such a high volume of plays. Defensive ends Antonneous Clayton and Curtis Ryans were both out, leading Thacker to shift to playing with three down linemen instead of the usual four. Tech had to call upon freshman linemen such as Jared Ivey (who came through with a fourth-down quarterback pressure) and Emmanuel Johnson.

Clayton, an expected starter, has yet to play this season. Ryans, after a two-sack game against Florida State, did not play against UCF.

Asked if there was a chance that they could be back for the Syracuse game, Thacker responded that, yes, there was indeed a chance.

“Without saying things that I can’t say, let’s get our big guys back so we can be dominant up front,” he said.