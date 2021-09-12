ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Kennesaw State football highlights (Sept. 11, 2021)

Credit: ACC

Caption
Against an overmatched FCS opponent thinned by injury, the Yellow Jackets took care of business Saturday, overwhelming Kennesaw State 45-17.

Credit: ACC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top