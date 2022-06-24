BreakingNews
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November

Georgia Tech guard Deebo Coleman releases a jump shot against Clemson Feb. 5, 2022 at McCamish Pavilion. (Anthony McClellan/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will face Iowa, the defending Big Ten champions, in next season’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Iowa City for their Nov. 29 game against the Hawkeyes.

No game time or TV information were announced, but ACC/Big Ten Challenge games are to be televised on an ESPN network.

Tech and Iowa have played twice all-time, with both games in Iowa City. Tech won 79-78 in an NIT game March 24, 2003. The Jackets lost 85-67 to the Hawkeyes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November 2000.

This will be the 24th year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and Tech has a 9-12 record in the event, 3-8 in road games. Last season, Tech lost to Wisconsin 70-66 at McCamish Pavilion.

