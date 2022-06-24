Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

No game time or TV information were announced, but ACC/Big Ten Challenge games are to be televised on an ESPN network.

Tech and Iowa have played twice all-time, with both games in Iowa City. Tech won 79-78 in an NIT game March 24, 2003. The Jackets lost 85-67 to the Hawkeyes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November 2000.