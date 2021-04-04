Georgia Tech in NCAA volleyball tournament for first time since 2009

Tech will play Lipscomb on April 14 in the first round of the 48-team tournament, to be played entirely in Omaha, Neb. The winner will play No. 3 national seed Minnesota on the 15th. Tech and Lipscomb are two of 32 teams that will play in the first round for 16 spots in the second round, where the 16 national seeds will await.

It has been a lengthy wait for the Jackets return to the tournament for their 10th all-time appearance. Ten other ACC teams had been in the tournament more recently. Tech was on the bubble in 2019 after finishing second in the ACC but was denied. The Jackets accepted a spot in the NIVC field and won five matches for the championship and finished the season at 26-8 as Collier was named ACC coach of the year, Matti McKissock was named conference setter of the year and outside hitter Julia Bergmann was selected ACC freshman of the year.