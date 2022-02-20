Georgia Tech holds on against Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – In control for most of the game, Georgia Tech survived a meltdown Saturday night. Ahead by 18 points with 5 ½ minutes to play, the Yellow Jackets saw their lead shrink to four points with a little more than two minutes to play before hanging on in a 68-62 win over Pittsburgh.
With both teams making unforced mistakes, it was a game perhaps fitting for a first-round ACC Tournament matchup, which it could be in March. Regardless, it was a satisfying result for the Jackets, who had lost three in a row and five of their past six.
Tech (11-15 overall, 4-11 ACC) moved out of last place in the ACC, a half-game better than N.C. State.
Pitt (11-17, 6-11) had its senior night spoiled by the Jackets, who benefited from 16 Panthers turnovers and their 5-for-20 shooting from 3-point range. Pitt had won its previous three games, including Wednesday night at North Carolina.
The Jackets took control of the game at the end of the first half, closing with a 16-4 run to take a 37-28 lead at halftime. Pitt, on a three-game winning streak, played sloppily early in the second half, piling up turnovers and giving the Jackets a series of transition baskets. A 14-4 run built Tech’s lead to 58-41 midway through the second half, providing the Jackets the margin to withstand Pitt’s final run, when the Jackets lost the ball multiple times against Pitt’s press and gave the Panthers life.
After taking a 63-45 lead with 5:43 to play, the Jackets remained stuck on 63 for the next three-plus minutes, allowing Pitt to close the gap to 63-59 with 2:09 to play.
A Michael Devoe 3-pointer at the 2:03 mark returned the lead to six points, giving the Jackets enough space to ride out the final two minutes.
Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 62
Tech was led by Devoe’s 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists.
Tech was taking the floor for the first time after its poorest effort of the season, its 76-61 home loss to N.C. State on Tuesday in which the Jackets trailed by as many as 30 points.
Friday, Devoe acknowledged that his energy level could have been higher and expressed his desire to “go out super strong with a bang” in his final games as a senior.
The Jackets showed far better form early, taking a 10-2 lead as they moved the ball well and scored in transition.
