Georgia Tech holds on against Pittsburgh

A Michael Devoe 3-pointer at the 2:03 mark returned the lead to six points, giving the Jackets enough space to ride out the final two minutes.

Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 62

Tech was led by Devoe’s 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists.

Tech was taking the floor for the first time after its poorest effort of the season, its 76-61 home loss to N.C. State on Tuesday in which the Jackets trailed by as many as 30 points.

Friday, Devoe acknowledged that his energy level could have been higher and expressed his desire to “go out super strong with a bang” in his final games as a senior.

The Jackets showed far better form early, taking a 10-2 lead as they moved the ball well and scored in transition.