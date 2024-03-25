Georgia Tech holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Fanning Center

Tech athletic director J Batt said more than $85 million, “100 percent charitably gifted from generous individuals, partners and all sorts of leaders across our Georgia Tech athletics community,” was raised for the 100,000 square foot facility which will house offices and meeting spaces and a player’s lounge for the football program, as well as strength and conditioning space, a dining hall, nutrition rooms, sports science and data analytics areas and sports medicine and recovery rooms.

Credit: ELDON LINDSAY 2023 Credit: ELDON LINDSAY 2023

The Fanning Center will also have a sports science lab.

“This groundbreaking is for a building that will have an incredible impact on all of our student-athletes,” Batt said. “It is, in today’s changing environment, a statement about Georgia Tech athletics and what it means to our student-athletes. This facility will offer the top tier of care for sports medicine, sports science, strength and conditioning, nutrition, mental health support. It is a priority as we continue to grow and rebuild Georgia Tech athletics, that our student-athletes and their care and their development is at the very foundation of everything we do.”

Batt, Fanning, Tech president Angel Cabrera and Tech football coach Brent Key all spoke at the event which was attended by such dignitaries as Tech baseball coach Danny Hall, former Tech president Bud Peterson and former Tech basketball legend Brian Oliver. Oliver works for DPR Construction which is charged with erecting the Fanning Center.

Credit: ELDON LINDSAY 2023 Credit: ELDON LINDSAY 2023

The Fanning project is expected to be completed in 2026. Demolition of the Edge Center has not yet begun, although work to clear and prep the interior of that building has been well underway.

“Buildings are nice, buildings are great, but it’s about what goes inside those buildings. It’s what those buildings provide for us that are special for the student-athletes here at Georgia Tech,” Key said of a facility that will greatly impact his program in particular. “Let’s not get it twisted here. We have two goals in the football program: No. 1 is to graduate our players and have them leave here better than they came. No. 2 is to win championships – that’s state championships and ACC championships. If we take care of those two, everything else will fall into place.

“(The Fanning Center) will provide us even more resources, even more technology, more space, all of those things to allow that to happen. It’s a huge step in both of those quests as a football program.”

Fanning was presented with a commemorative gold shovel to close the ceremony and attendees were gifted a mini gold shovel of their own.