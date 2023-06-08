Georgia Tech hiring Matt Taylor as new pitching coach for Danny Hall’s staff

Braves assistant pitching coordinator Matt Taylor confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that he will be joining coach Danny Hall’s staff at Georgia Tech as the team’s new pitching coach.

“I’m fired up, and I’m excited to get to work and get this thing rolling,” Taylor said.

Before joining the Braves in 2022, Taylor spent three seasons as the Georgia State pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. He’s a Columbus native and was the Georgia Player of the Year at Columbus High in 2009.

Hall and Tech parted ways with pitching coach Danny Borrell in May after the Yellow Jackets finished 30-27 (12-20 ACC), had the second-worst ERA in the conference at 7.01 and allowed an ACC-high 92 home runs.

Taylor spent two years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as a scouting assistant and one year with the Baltimore Orioles player development staff before his start in college coaching. He spent seven seasons in the Baltimore system as a pitcher.

He said his unique experience as an athlete, scout and coach was a selling point to be able to join Hall’s staff.

“I think the biggest thing for me is the opportunity to be in the ACC and working for a guy like Hall, working for a guy like (associate head coach) James Ramsey and really trying to get this place back to where I know, and they know and we all know it can get to,” Taylor said.

The news was reported by D1Baseball.com earlier Thursday afternoon.