Georgia Tech hires LaSondra Barrett as assistant women’s basketball coach

Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner filled the opening for an assistant coach with the hire of Houston assistant coach LaSondra Barrett. Tech had an opening with the Murriel Page’s departure for the same position at Mississippi State. The school made the announcement Friday.
Barrett coached for the past two seasons at Houston, during which the Cougars played in the WNIT both seasons. She was the director of recruiting operations in her first season at Houston, 2019-20.
Barrett played at LSU from 2009-12 and had Tech associate head coach Tasha Butts as an assistant coach in her senior season. She was a two-time All-SEC pick and was a first-round pick in the WNBA in 2012 (Washington Mystics). She played three seasons professionally before returning to LSU in 2014 to serve as director of player personnel for two seasons.
After that, she served as an assistant coach at Florida International and then at Louisiana Tech, each for one season, before her hire at Houston.
“We’re extremely excited to welcome LaSondra ‘Boogie’ Barrett to Georgia Tech,” Fortner said in a statement. “LaSondra is making her way up the ranks as an excellent collegiate women’s basketball coach, just like she worked her way through an excellent collegiate career at LSU. She’ll be in charge of our post players and post development, so I know we are in good hands with her leading our players at that position. I can’t wait to get her to Atlanta and start working with our players.”
“I’m extremely excited to join the Georgia Tech family,” Barrett said in a statement. “I can’t wait to work with such an amazing staff and a legendary coach in Nell Fortner. It’s a full circle moment for me to be working with some familiar faces and even greater people. The staff has ignited something great on the Flats with positive energy and a winning culture. I plan to continue that vision for our student-athletes’ development, on and off the court.”
