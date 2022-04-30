Georgia Tech hires LaSondra Barrett as assistant women’s basketball coach

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Barrett coached for the past two seasons at Houston, during which the Cougars played in the WNIT both seasons. She was the director of recruiting operations in her first season at Houston, 2019-20.

Barrett played at LSU from 2009-12 and had Tech associate head coach Tasha Butts as an assistant coach in her senior season. She was a two-time All-SEC pick and was a first-round pick in the WNBA in 2012 (Washington Mystics). She played three seasons professionally before returning to LSU in 2014 to serve as director of player personnel for two seasons.