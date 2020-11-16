Georgia Tech has game postponed for second week in a row

After their home game against Pitt scheduled for this past Saturday was postponed after both teams were unable to field enough players due to injuries, COVID-19 infections and contact tracing, the Yellow Jackets will not play at Miami this Saturday, either.

The ACC announced Monday evening that the Tech-Miami will be postponed to Dec. 19 due to positive tests and quarantining within the Hurricanes’ roster. Miami was barely able to play its game this past Saturday at Virginia Tech due to injuries and COVID-related absences.