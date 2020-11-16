X

Georgia Tech has game postponed for second week in a row

October 31, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins instructs Georgia Tech's defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Notre Dame won 31-13 over the Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

COVID-19 has wrought further damage to Georgia Tech’s 2020 season. For a second consecutive week, Tech has had a game postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After their home game against Pitt scheduled for this past Saturday was postponed after both teams were unable to field enough players due to injuries, COVID-19 infections and contact tracing, the Yellow Jackets will not play at Miami this Saturday, either.

The ACC announced Monday evening that the Tech-Miami will be postponed to Dec. 19 due to positive tests and quarantining within the Hurricanes’ roster. Miami was barely able to play its game this past Saturday at Virginia Tech due to injuries and COVID-related absences.

The game will be played as long as the Hurricanes are not in the ACC championship game (they are tied for second with a 6-1 league record) and the outcome of the Tech-Miami game would not directly impact the determination of the two teams to play in the championship game.

Story will be updated.

