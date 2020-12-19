Georgia Tech hangs on against Florida A&M

Looking to regain its stride after falling to No. 15 Florida State on Tuesday, Georgia Tech defeated Florida A&M Friday night 74-64 at McCamish Pavilion. The degree to which the Yellow Jackets improved is open for question, though.
The Rattlers kept the game close against a team which enjoyed virtually every advantage in talent and resources, making the Jackets sweat in a game that wasn’t decided until the final two minutes. Tech avoided its first loss against a MEAC opponent in 34 meetings.
“If we play how we played (Friday) against UNC (Dec. 30), we’re not going to win,” forward Moses Wright said. “So we’ve got to come out with a whole different mindset. And I know that we’re going to come out with a whole different mindset come ACC play, but we just can’t flip it on and off, including myself.”
Tech (3-3 overall) relied on the scoring of Wright (game-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting) and, among other things, the rebounding of 5-10 guard Bubba Parham (game-high eight rebounds) to extract itself from Florida A&M (1-4). Trailing by as many as 17 early in the second half, the Rattlers cut Tech’s lead to five points, the last time with 3:57 remaining, but could not draw closer. Florida A&M’s 3-point shooting – 7-for-17 for the game, including 6-for-11 in the second half – kept its hopes alive.
Coach Josh Pastner found things he liked with the performance, starting with the fact that Tech won. (Assuming wins is not a luxury, particularly given that the Jackets lost to Mercer in their previous appearance on Bobby Cremins Court.) A limited number of turnovers (10) and a team-first approach on offense (18 assists on 27 field goals) were chief among them.
“The two issues I had was, one, our second half defensively,” Pastner said. “First half, we were fine. It’s the second half. And then we had multiple times to really bury them, and we just didn’t do it. We didn’t do it.”
The 3-point barrage from the Rattlers continued Tech’s ineffective defense of the 3-point arc, as opponents were shooting 40.0% from 3-point range in the first five games. Last season, the Jackets were seventh in Division I in 3-point field-goal defense at 28.5%.
