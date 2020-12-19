Georgia Tech hangs on against Florida A&M

The Rattlers kept the game close against a team which enjoyed virtually every advantage in talent and resources, making the Jackets sweat in a game that wasn’t decided until the final two minutes. Tech avoided its first loss against a MEAC opponent in 34 meetings.

“If we play how we played (Friday) against UNC (Dec. 30), we’re not going to win,” forward Moses Wright said. “So we’ve got to come out with a whole different mindset. And I know that we’re going to come out with a whole different mindset come ACC play, but we just can’t flip it on and off, including myself.”