Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech enters this year’s in-state rivalry game against Georgia on its way to a bowl for the first time in five years.

Now the improved Yellow Jackets have more than simply their usual desire to defeat the Bulldogs as they try to spoil UGA’s run toward what it hopes will be a third consecutive national championship.

No. 1 Georgia might shrug its shoulders at playing a 6-5 team and instead look ahead a week to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. That might not be wise against a Tech team capable of getting Georgia’s attention.