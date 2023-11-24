Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech enters this year’s in-state rivalry game against Georgia on its way to a bowl for the first time in five years.
Now the improved Yellow Jackets have more than simply their usual desire to defeat the Bulldogs as they try to spoil UGA’s run toward what it hopes will be a third consecutive national championship.
No. 1 Georgia might shrug its shoulders at playing a 6-5 team and instead look ahead a week to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. That might not be wise against a Tech team capable of getting Georgia’s attention.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 1 Georgia 11-0 (8-0 SEC), Georgia Tech 6-5 (5-3 ACC)
Television: ABC will televise the game. Sean McDonough will handle play-by-play, with Greg McElroy as the analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 194 (Tech) and Ch. 81 (Georgia).
Online: ramblinwreck.com.
