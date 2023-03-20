Georgia Tech gains commitment from lineman Santana Alo-Tupuola

Alo-Tupuola announced his scholarship offer from Tech on Feb. 9. He has also received offers from Florida, South Florida, Temple, Florida Atlantic and Miami (Ohio), among others. Alo-Tupuola, listed at 6-foot-1 and 325 pounds, is the first offensive lineman to commit to Tech and coach Brent Key for the 2024 class. The two other committed prospects are quarterback Jakhari Williams (First Presbyterian Day School in Macon) and Mary Persons High running back Duke Watson.

Alo-Tupuola, categorized as an interior offensive lineman, was rated the No. 65 player at his position in the country as of Sunday night and the No. 125 player in Florida. Prior to IMG, Alo-Tupuola played for Brownsburg (Indiana) High.