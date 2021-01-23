Georgia Tech football retires No. 44 for one season to honor Aaron

Georgia Tech’s football team will join the Falcons and Atlanta United in retiring the No. 44 jersey for the 2021 season in memory of Hank Aaron, who died Friday at the age of 86. The team made the announcement Saturday morning.
Linebacker Quez Jackson has worn No. 44 since his freshman season in 2018. A rising senior, he will be assigned a different jersey for the season.
“For me personally and as a program that represents the great city of Atlanta, we are very saddened by the passing of Hank Aaron,” Collins said in a statement.
“After reflecting on what he meant to our city, our nation and the world, we’re proud to join the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United in retiring the No. 44 for the upcoming season. In addition to honoring ‘Hammerin’ Hank’s’ memory, we’ll use the coming days and months as an opportunity to educate our student-athletes on the immeasurable impact that he made in our society, not only on the field, but in the civil rights movement in America.”