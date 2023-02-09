Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas, Keion White invited to NFL draft combine

Explore Unconventional journey for Keion White

Held in Indianapolis on Feb. 28-March 6, the combine will bring together NFL scouts and coaches to evaluate the year’s top draft candidates in drills, physical examinations and interviews. Thomas and White being included is a strong indicator of their prospects to be selected in the draft, scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Multiple draft projections already pegged White as a potential first-round pick, and he stood out at Senior Bowl practices last week in Mobile, Ala. Thomas participated last week at the East-West Shrine Bowl after earning All-ACC honors last season for the Yellow Jackets.