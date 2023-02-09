X
Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas, Keion White invited to NFL draft combine

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas and defensive end Keion White were invited to the NFL draft combine. They were among the 319 draft prospects announced Wednesday as invitees to the annual pre-draft event.

Held in Indianapolis on Feb. 28-March 6, the combine will bring together NFL scouts and coaches to evaluate the year’s top draft candidates in drills, physical examinations and interviews. Thomas and White being included is a strong indicator of their prospects to be selected in the draft, scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Multiple draft projections already pegged White as a potential first-round pick, and he stood out at Senior Bowl practices last week in Mobile, Ala. Thomas participated last week at the East-West Shrine Bowl after earning All-ACC honors last season for the Yellow Jackets.

This is the first year since 2016 that two former Tech players have been invited. That year, defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback D.J. White both participated in the event and later were drafted.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

