Georgia Tech fills two non-coaching staff spots for football

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has filled two of the openings on his off-field staff. Kyler Glover and Jon Blake have been hired to be the director of on-campus recruiting and assistant director of football operations. The athletic department made the announcement Thursday evening.
Glover replaces Carina Hargreaves, who is now director of recruiting at Arkansas, and Blake succeeds Gordon Thomas, who is now at LSU in the same role he held at Tech.
Glover comes to Tech from Tennessee, where she held the same position during the 2021 season, facilitating official visits and managing communication between coaches and prospects. She is a 2019 graduate of South Carolina.
Blake had been assistant director of men’s basketball administration at Arkansas since July 2021. He is a graduate of Arkansas, including master’s degrees in sports management and physical education training and coaching.
“I’m happy to welcome Kyler and Jon to the Georgia Tech football family,” Collins said in a statement. “They are both very talented and hard-working, and bring a wealth of experience gained during their young careers to our program. We’re fortunate to have them on our staff and I’m looking forward to the contributions that they will make to Georgia Tech football.”
