Georgia Tech falls in women’s ACC semifinals

But the Wolfpack didn’t panic, finally taking the lead with 2:27 left behind 3s from Kai Crutchfield and Jakia Brown-Turner and back-to-back baskets in the low post from Cunane, who finished 8 of 13 from the field.

North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) battles in the post against Georgia Tech's Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, left, and Lorela Cubaj, right, during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Cunane helped seal the win with two clutch free throws with 8.8 seconds left, finishing 7 of 8 from the foul line.

Cunane, who grew up near Greensboro, is in the midst of another terrific ACC Tournament. She had a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds in a 68-55 win over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals, connecting on 10 of 15 shots from the floor and going 7 of 8 from the foul line.

Georgia Tech shot just 3 of 13 from the field and only attempted six free throws in the game.