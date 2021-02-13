Georgia Tech falls at Clemson on buzzer beater

Clemson (13-5, 7-5) took advantage of a significant advantage -- rest. The Jackets had played Wednesday night, a home loss to No. 9 Virginia, initiating a stretch of four games in eight days. Clemson had not played since last Saturday.

Alvarado played an unusually unproductive game, finishing with eight points on 3-for-11 shooting, 2-for-7 from 3-point range. Guard Michael Devoe, coming off a two-point effort in the team’s loss to Virginia, rebounded with 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go with six assists and five steals.

Tech made it to halftime ahead 30-26 despite forward Moses Wright missing the last 8:23 of the half after drawing his third foul. The Jackets were also without Alvarado for three minutes in the first half, an atypical rest for the invaluable senior, after he appeared to be kneed in the leg.

With help from backup forward Rodney Howard and Devoe, who scored 10 points in the first half after a 1-for-10 night against Virginia, Tech took a 28-19 lead with 5:01 to play in the half on a transition basket by guard Kyle Sturdivant with both Wright and Alvarado on the bench.

Tech lost a lead it had held for the final 16:20 of the first half at the 16:41 mark of the second half, 38-37, when Clemson was awarded – and made – two technical free throws. The Tigers were beneficiaries of a technical called on coach Josh Pastner when he slammed his face shield on the scorer’s table after Tech was called for over-and-back when Wright caught a pass coming over the midcourt stripe.

Pastner’s outburst damaged the mask, which he wore in its misshapen state for the remainder of the game.

Story will be updated.