Georgia Tech falls at Clemson on buzzer beater

Needing a win in the worst way, Georgia Tech lost in most excruciating fashion Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, falling 74-72 to Clemson on a banked 3-pointer by the Tigers’ Nick Honor with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Tech, trying to stay in the picture for its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010, was in control of the game with 8.4 seconds to play, as linchpin guard Jose Alvarado was on the line for two free throws with a 72-71 lead. An 87.8% free-throw shooter, Alvarado missed both, enabling Clemson to rush downcourt and attempt the game-winner.
Alvarado’s desperation shot at the buzzer was off the mark. It ended a taut second half in which the lead changed hand 11 times, the final time on Honor’s game-winner. Over the final 17:41, neither team led by more than three points.
Tech (9-8 overall, 5-6 ACC) absorbed a staggering shot to its NCAA tournament hopes in losing at Littlejohn Coliseum. To build up its tournament credentials, the Jackets came to Clemson in need of wins of any kind, but particularly those over opponents projected to be in the tournament field, as the Tigers are.
With seven regular-season games remaining (two postponed games have yet to be made up), Tech has only one such game left, at No. 18 Virginia Tech Feb. 23.
Clemson (13-5, 7-5) took advantage of a significant advantage -- rest. The Jackets had played Wednesday night, a home loss to No. 9 Virginia, initiating a stretch of four games in eight days. Clemson had not played since last Saturday.
Alvarado played an unusually unproductive game, finishing with eight points on 3-for-11 shooting, 2-for-7 from 3-point range. Guard Michael Devoe, coming off a two-point effort in the team’s loss to Virginia, rebounded with 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go with six assists and five steals.
Tech made it to halftime ahead 30-26 despite forward Moses Wright missing the last 8:23 of the half after drawing his third foul. The Jackets were also without Alvarado for three minutes in the first half, an atypical rest for the invaluable senior, after he appeared to be kneed in the leg.
With help from backup forward Rodney Howard and Devoe, who scored 10 points in the first half after a 1-for-10 night against Virginia, Tech took a 28-19 lead with 5:01 to play in the half on a transition basket by guard Kyle Sturdivant with both Wright and Alvarado on the bench.
Tech lost a lead it had held for the final 16:20 of the first half at the 16:41 mark of the second half, 38-37, when Clemson was awarded – and made – two technical free throws. The Tigers were beneficiaries of a technical called on coach Josh Pastner when he slammed his face shield on the scorer’s table after Tech was called for over-and-back when Wright caught a pass coming over the midcourt stripe.
Pastner’s outburst damaged the mask, which he wore in its misshapen state for the remainder of the game.
Story will be updated.