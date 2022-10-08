Georgia Tech edges Duke in overtime for second consecutive win

In front of an energized homecoming crowd, Georgia Tech pulled out a 23-20 overtime win over Duke on Saturday afternoon, with kicker Gavin Stewart providing the winning points with a 37-yard field goal.
Duke was unable to match in its turn with the ball as kicker Charlie Ham’s attempt from 52 yards was off the mark, setting off a celebration in the Bobby Dodd Stadium stands.
That brought to an end a game in which the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) appeared to have control of it in the fourth quarter, holding a 14-point lead with about six minutes left before an 81-yard punt return by Duke’s Sahmir Hagan for a touchdown cut the lead to 20-13. The Jackets were unable to run out the clock on three possessions, opening the door for Duke (4-2, 1-1) to tie the score with eight seconds remaining in regulation on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Riley Leonard to tight end Nicky Dalmolin and Ham’s point-after try.
Following the upset road win over Pittsburgh a week earlier, the Jackets celebrated consecutive wins for the first time since 2018 (former coach Paul Johnson’s final season).
Improbably, two weeks after firing coach Geoff Collins, Tech is tied for the lead in the ACC Coastal Division as it goes into its only open date of the season.
Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20 (OT)
Tech was led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 95 yards in a defining performance of his career.
Sims connected on scoring passes to receivers Nate McCollum in the second quarter and Leo Blackburn in the third, helping build a 20-6 lead that appeared to put the Jackets safely ahead until Duke’s late rally.
