Georgia Tech edges Duke in overtime for second consecutive win

Duke was unable to match in its turn with the ball as kicker Charlie Ham’s attempt from 52 yards was off the mark, setting off a celebration in the Bobby Dodd Stadium stands.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

That brought to an end a game in which the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) appeared to have control of it in the fourth quarter, holding a 14-point lead with about six minutes left before an 81-yard punt return by Duke’s Sahmir Hagan for a touchdown cut the lead to 20-13. The Jackets were unable to run out the clock on three possessions, opening the door for Duke (4-2, 1-1) to tie the score with eight seconds remaining in regulation on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Riley Leonard to tight end Nicky Dalmolin and Ham’s point-after try.