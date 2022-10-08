ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech edges Duke in overtime for second consecutive win

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

In front of an energized homecoming crowd, Georgia Tech pulled out a 23-20 overtime win over Duke on Saturday afternoon, with kicker Gavin Stewart providing the winning points with a 37-yard field goal.

Duke was unable to match in its turn with the ball as kicker Charlie Ham’s attempt from 52 yards was off the mark, setting off a celebration in the Bobby Dodd Stadium stands.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

That brought to an end a game in which the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC) appeared to have control of it in the fourth quarter, holding a 14-point lead with about six minutes left before an 81-yard punt return by Duke’s Sahmir Hagan for a touchdown cut the lead to 20-13. The Jackets were unable to run out the clock on three possessions, opening the door for Duke (4-2, 1-1) to tie the score with eight seconds remaining in regulation on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Riley Leonard to tight end Nicky Dalmolin and Ham’s point-after try.

Following the upset road win over Pittsburgh a week earlier, the Jackets celebrated consecutive wins for the first time since 2018 (former coach Paul Johnson’s final season).

Improbably, two weeks after firing coach Geoff Collins, Tech is tied for the lead in the ACC Coastal Division as it goes into its only open date of the season.

Georgia Tech 23, Duke 20 (OT)

Tech was led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 95 yards in a defining performance of his career.

Sims connected on scoring passes to receivers Nate McCollum in the second quarter and Leo Blackburn in the third, helping build a 20-6 lead that appeared to put the Jackets safely ahead until Duke’s late rally.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
1h ago

Credit: John Raoux

Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa suspended for three games
4h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems

Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Trae Young makes 7 first-half 3-point shots to help Hawks sweep Bucks
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Demetrius Knight in transfer portal
How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
Georgia Tech’s Hassan Hall relives memorable run: ‘My feet were off the ground’
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
14h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
22h ago
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top