Georgia Tech edges Boston College in overtime in regular-season finale

Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher tied his career high with 30 points. File photo

Credit: Andrew Shurtleff

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

It wouldn’t have been a Georgia Tech game without an extended scoring drought. But, on Senior Day and the final regular-season game of the season, the Yellow Jackets were able to survive it, defeating Boston College 82-78 in overtime on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

The Jackets went 6-1/2 minutes and nine possessions without scoring in the second half and in the process lost all of its 15-point second-half lead, but held on to take the game to overtime. In the extra period, forward Jordan Usher’s basket with 2:05 remaining gave Tech a 76-75 lead, and the Jackets led the rest of the game.

In his final home game in a Tech uniform, Usher tied his career high with 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting, dropping 19 of the points after halftime. Usher and freshman guard Miles Kelly were the Jackets’ engines after Tech’s scoring lapse ended. In the final frantic 11 minutes, including overtime, when Tech was desperately trying to avoid another come-from-ahead defeat, Kelly and Usher scored 18 of the Jackets’ 23 points.

Georgia Tech 82, Boston College 78 (OT)

Tech (12-19, 5-15 ACC) shot 56.6% from the field (30-for-53) but also turned the ball over 15 times and shot 13-for-22 from the free-throw line. The Jackets now will wait for the remainder of the ACC slate Saturday to determine who and as what seed they’ll play in the ACC Tournament starting Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Boston College (11-19, 6-14) shot 44.1% from the field. The Eagles lost both games to the Jackets this season.

