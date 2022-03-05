Georgia Tech edges Boston College in overtime in regular-season finale

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The Jackets went 6-1/2 minutes and nine possessions without scoring in the second half and in the process lost all of its 15-point second-half lead, but held on to take the game to overtime. In the extra period, forward Jordan Usher’s basket with 2:05 remaining gave Tech a 76-75 lead, and the Jackets led the rest of the game.

In his final home game in a Tech uniform, Usher tied his career high with 30 points on 12-for-16 shooting, dropping 19 of the points after halftime. Usher and freshman guard Miles Kelly were the Jackets’ engines after Tech’s scoring lapse ended. In the final frantic 11 minutes, including overtime, when Tech was desperately trying to avoid another come-from-ahead defeat, Kelly and Usher scored 18 of the Jackets’ 23 points.