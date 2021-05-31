Georgia Tech earns No. 2 seed in Vanderbilt regional

Georgia Tech’s road to the College World Series won’t be an easy one. The Yellow Jackets were assigned to a four-team regional headed by Vanderbilt, which earned the No. 4 national seed.
The Yellow Jackets are a No. 2 seed in the region and will open tournament play on Friday against No. 3 seed Indiana State, which earned an at-large bid with a 30-19 record. Presbyterian is the No. 4 seed.
But the monster is Vanderbilt, which is 40-15 and won the last national championship, in 2019. The Commodores boast two of the best starting pitchers in the country in Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. Leiter has an ERA of 2.28 and an opponent batting average of .128. Rocker’s ERA is 2.86 with an opponent batting average of .165. Vanderbilt’s pitching staff has a 3.49 ERA, which is 12th nationally, as is its strikeout/walk ratio, 3.13.
By comparison, Tech’s ERA is 5.76 (184th nationally) and its strikeout/walk ratio is 1.78 (179th).
It’s likely that, for the Jackets (29-23) to make it out of the regional round for the first time since 2006, they’ll have to beat Vanderbilt twice.
Tech will make its 33rd overall NCAA appearance and 22nd with coach Danny Hall.
Only one ACC team, Notre Dame, earned a No. 1 seed for its regional. It’s the first time since the current 64-team, 16-regional format was adopted in 1999 that only one team from the conference has been awarded one of the top 16 seeds.