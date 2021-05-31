Georgia Tech earns No. 2 seed in Vanderbilt regional

The Yellow Jackets are a No. 2 seed in the region and will open tournament play on Friday against No. 3 seed Indiana State, which earned an at-large bid with a 30-19 record. Presbyterian is the No. 4 seed.

But the monster is Vanderbilt, which is 40-15 and won the last national championship, in 2019. The Commodores boast two of the best starting pitchers in the country in Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker. Leiter has an ERA of 2.28 and an opponent batting average of .128. Rocker’s ERA is 2.86 with an opponent batting average of .165. Vanderbilt’s pitching staff has a 3.49 ERA, which is 12th nationally, as is its strikeout/walk ratio, 3.13.