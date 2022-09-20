Georgia Tech defense trying to prepare for Central Florida’s tempo

“And then with the tempo, all of those issues get compounded,” he said. “And we can’t allow that to happen.”

UCF (2-1), which features one of the best rushing attacks in FBS, isn’t an opponent that will lead to quick fixes.

The Knights, led by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, rank fourth in rushing yards (273 per game) and are tied for sixth in FBS in total offense (532.3 yards per game) and tied for 45th in scoring offense (36.7 points per game). They have scored 13 of the 19 times they have reached the opponents’ 20-yard line.

“They’ve got speed all over the field,” Collins said.

Conversely, Tech is tied for 104th of the 131 FBS teams in scoring defense (33.33 points per game) and ranks 106th in rushing defense (184.7 yards per game). Opponents have scored all 13 times they’ve passed Tech’s 20-yard line, including 10 touchdowns.

The Knights have run 56 more plays than previous opponents South Carolina State, Louisville and Florida Atlantic. They average 81 plays per game and about 2.6 plays per minute of possession time.

So, yes, Tech will need to better deal with the Knights’ tempo than it did against the Rebels.

“I thought we had a good plan,” Collins said. “You know, and then it’s frustrating when the plan doesn’t work out well. And that’s on the coaches and myself, and we will continue to work to put our guys in the best position so they can have success.”