Georgia Tech defense asserts itself in victory against Florida State

After the first quarter, Florida State scored only three more points in the game — a 53-yard field goal late in the third quarter to extend its lead to 13-7. Tech forced three fumbles in the second half, had one interception and locked down the Seminoles all over the field.

Florida State’s last possession of the game is emblematic of Tech’s defensive performance from the second quarter on.

With just under two minutes left and trailing by three points, the Seminoles got the ball on their own 17-yard line. After an 8-yard completion on second down, Tech’s defense needed to get a stop.

But after giving up two third-down conversions on three attempts in the first quarter, Tech gave up just four conversions on 13 attempts in the rest of the game, and the third-and-2 opportunity late in the fourth quarter was no different.

Tech’s defense didn’t allow any gain to Florida State, which set up a last-chance attempt on fourth down. Once again, the defense was ready to get the stop and close out the win.

“The last defense that (defensive coordinator) Andrew Thacker called, we have yet to call in a game in two years,” Collins said. “We’ve installed it. We’ve practiced the heck out of it. ... Game on the line, Andrew Thacker is able to call that defense that we have not called in two years and execute it, and we win the game.”