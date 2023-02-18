BreakingNews
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Georgia Tech defeats Division II Florida Tech with room to spare

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Georgia Tech accomplished what would figure to be its two primary objectives in its Saturday home game against Division II Florida Tech. The Yellow Jackets won the game (by a 79-56 score) and reached the end of it without sustaining any injuries.

Coach Josh Pastner, who has bucked convention in scheduling games during the open date in Tech’s ACC schedule to keep the team in a rhythm, saw his team find its pace in the second half. Rebounding with purpose and running the floor in transition, the Jackets shot 50% from the floor (18-for-36) in the second half, with six dunks.

Guard Lance Terry led the Jackets with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Forward Ja’von Franklin went for his third double-double in as many games with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tech (11-16), which won for the third time in the past four games, will return to ACC play Tuesday at Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech 79, Florida Tech 56

Pastner probably would have hoped for more time for his non-rotational players. Because Tech was not able to open the lead past 20 points until the 4:06 mark of the second half, four of the Jackets starters were on the floor for 30-plus minutes.

Tech was able to get little-used backups and walk-ons on the floor for the final 1:31. The day’s loudest cheers went to freshman guard Freds Pauls Bagatskis for a long jump shot and walk-on guard Jermontae Hill for a fast-break dunk in the final seconds, the first basket and points of the redshirt freshman’s career.

Florida Tech (16-11) was led by guard Sesan Russell, who scored 17 points with five assists.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

