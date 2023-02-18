Georgia Tech defeats Division II Florida Tech with room to spare

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Coach Josh Pastner, who has bucked convention in scheduling games during the open date in Tech’s ACC schedule to keep the team in a rhythm, saw his team find its pace in the second half. Rebounding with purpose and running the floor in transition, the Jackets shot 50% from the floor (18-for-36) in the second half, with six dunks.

Guard Lance Terry led the Jackets with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Forward Ja’von Franklin went for his third double-double in as many games with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Tech (11-16), which won for the third time in the past four games, will return to ACC play Tuesday at Pittsburgh.