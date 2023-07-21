Georgia Tech commit Jalen Forrest headed to junior college first

Credit: Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography

Credit: Tim Cowie/Tim Cowie Photography

Georgia Tech
By
40 minutes ago
X

Jalen Forrest, a Presbyterian transfer and the son of Georgia Tech Hall of Famer James Forrest, now plans to attend South Plains College in Texas this fall and then enroll at Tech in 2024 for the spring semester, James Forrest confirmed with the AJC on Friday.

Jalen Forrest announced in May his plan to transfer to Tech and play for first-year coach Damon Stoudamire. A 6-foot-4, 230-pound freshman guard, Forrest led Presbyterian in scoring in 2022-23 at 11.3 points per game while mostly coming off the bench for the Blue Hose.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Named to the Big South All-Freshman team, Forrest was part of the Greenforest-McCalep Christian Class 1A private school state championship as a prep senior and was twice an all-state selection.

James Forrest was inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 2021. He scored 1,978 points during his Tech career and averaged 7.4 rebounds from 1991-95.

Tech now has eight newcomers on the current roster, with six incoming transfers and two freshmen. Six players returned from the 2022-23 season, including two walk-ons.

“Right now, we’re moving slow. I’m teaching. I don’t have everybody on campus yet, and I still have a couple scholarships (to give),” Stoudamire told the “Bossman Show” on July 14. “The biggest thing is I’m just teaching right now, getting them to understand what we’re going to do, what it’s going to look like, the terminology, conceptually what we’re going to do on both ends of the floor.”

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, causing major damage, power outages1h ago

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Under his skin: Tony Bennett’s long history of performing in Atlanta
30m ago

Credit: AP

DOT to investigate overheated Delta plane at Las Vegas airport
16m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

How Marjorie Taylor Greene became President Biden’s ‘unintentional’ ally
4h ago
The Latest

Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht tied for lead at British Open
15h ago
Tyzhaun Claude’s career journey that led to Georgia Tech
New Zealand native Tafara Gapare adds depth to Georgia Tech frontcourt
Featured

Credit: AP

Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
21h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top