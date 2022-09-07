Georgia Tech cleaning up special-teams mistakes again

The performance raised questions anew about whether the Jackets can extract an advantage out of the kicking game, an area where Collins’ team often has been wanting as he begins his fourth season.

Elements of Tech’s special teams have been superior. In 2020, punter Pressley Harvin won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter as the Jackets finished second in the FBS in net punting. Last year, Gavin Stewart’s kickoffs helped the Jackets solve a major problem for them in recent years as Tech’s kickoff coverage team was ranked first in the FBS by Football Outsiders. (Stewart, the younger brother of former Tech receiver Brad Stewart, was 3-for-3 on touchbacks Monday.) Jahmyr Gibbs finished 23rd in the FBS in kickoff return average a year ago.

But other areas have been spotty. Tech’s punt net ranking dropped to 122nd last season in Shanahan’s first season of football. The Jackets ranked 106th in field-goal accuracy last season after placing 123rd in 2020 and 130th (last) in 2019. Collins said before last season of transfer kicker Brent Cimaglia that, “I’ve got to imagine he’s going to be one of the top kickers in America,” but Cimaglia finished 11-for-15 on field-goal attempts, with a long of 37 yards.

Tech has not made a field goal of 50-plus yards since 2016, Harrison Butker’s final season. (Jude Kelley’s second-quarter try from 50 yards Monday night just missed.) In Collins’ three seasons, Tech has broken one punt return of 30 or more yards.

Collins has paid no small priority to special teams. During practice periods devoted to punt operations, Collins is front and center in running the drills. His emphasis on effective play at the gunner position on the punt unit helped earned Nathan Cottrell a spot in the NFL.

But for a team that figures to be scraping for wins and needing every advantage it can obtain – bookmakers set Tech’s over/under win total at 3.5 – Monday’s special-teams performance did not bode well. Mistakes are commonplace in season openers, but 118 FBS teams were able to make it through their first game (or first two games, in some cases) without allowing a single punt to be blocked.

Collins was asked Wednesday why he chose not to hire a special-teams coordinator this past offseason when he had seven assistant-coach vacancies to fill. Perhaps the most expedient way for Collins to have done that would have been either to keep defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker as linebackers coach or, after Marco Coleman left for Michigan State, to expand Larry Knight’s role to coaching the entire defensive line, where he previously had coached the tackles.

But Collins chose to hire Jason Semore to coach the linebackers and free Thacker to oversee the defense and to add David Turner to coach the tackles and move Knight to replace Coleman coaching the ends.

Multiple coaches on the staff coach various units on special teams.

“I’m heavily involved, as well,” Collins said. “And so just the things that need to be cleaned up, we’re all committed to doing that.”