Georgia Tech-Boston College game delayed one day to Wednesday

On Wednesday night, Tech began a stretch of what was to be four games in seven days with a loss to No. 9 Virginia. The run was to conclude with the game against the Eagles on Tuesday. However, Boston College was willing to accommodate Tech’s desire to push the game back one day to have more rest after its Sunday afternoon home game against Pittsburgh. The Tech-B.C. game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Now, the Jackets will have two days in between the Pitt and B.C. games, and then another two before their next game, at Miami on Feb. 20. No reason was given for the noon tipoff time. However, the ACC Network has basketball games scheduled for Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and a women’s lacrosse game at 2 p.m.