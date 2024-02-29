Georgia Tech basketball learns future ACC opponents for men and women

While California, SMU and Stanford aren’t joining the ACC until the summer, their presence on Tech basketball schedules was announced Thursday.
The ACC revealed conference opponents for each of its schools for the 2024-25 basketball season. The Georgia Tech men will play host to Cal and Stanford at McCamish Pavilion that season, but the Yellow Jackets will travel to SMU. The Tech women will travel to Cal and Stanford and won’t play SMU.
The Jackets men will play home and away games against Clemson, Notre Dame and Boston College. They will have home games against Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami, N.C. State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and road games against Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest.
The Tech women will face Clemson, Duke, Florida State, N.C. State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest at home and will travel to play Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Stanford and Virginia.
The women also learned their 2025-26 opponents. That season they will meet Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Stanford and Virginia at home. They will face Clemson, Duke, Florida State, N.C. State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road.
This is the ACC scheduling modal for men’s teams:
-Each school will play two games, home and away, against each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other). Tech’s two current partners are Clemson and Notre Dame.
-Each team plays one of the remaining 15 teams twice, both home and away.
-Each team will play the remaining 14 conference opponents once, seven at home only, and the other seven away only.
For each ACC women’s team, the model for the next two seasons will feature:
-An assigned travel partner that will feature a home-and-away series.
-Home and away matchups that will flip annually.
-A trip to the Pacific time zone once every two seasons.
