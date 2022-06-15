Georgia Tech basketball hires assistant coach from Harvard

Brian Eskildsen joins Tech’s program from Harvard, where he spent eight seasons as an assistant to Tommy Amaker. During that time, the Crimson won Ivy League championships in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have Brian Eskildsen be a part of our staff at Georgia Tech,” said Pastner. “He’s an excellent coach and teacher with a long record of success, and he’s succeeded at recruiting high-achieving basketball student-athletes at three highly-regarded academic institutions. He’ll be an excellent fit at Georgia Tech.”