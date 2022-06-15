ajc logo
Georgia Tech basketball hires assistant coach from Harvard

Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. (AJC file photo by Johnny Crawford)

Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. (AJC file photo by Johnny Crawford)

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Georgia Tech announced an addition to coach Josh Pastner’s staff Wednesday.

Brian Eskildsen joins Tech’s program from Harvard, where he spent eight seasons as an assistant to Tommy Amaker. During that time, the Crimson won Ivy League championships in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have Brian Eskildsen be a part of our staff at Georgia Tech,” said Pastner. “He’s an excellent coach and teacher with a long record of success, and he’s succeeded at recruiting high-achieving basketball student-athletes at three highly-regarded academic institutions. He’ll be an excellent fit at Georgia Tech.”

Eskildsen replaces Eric Reveno, who left Tech in April to become an assistant coach at Oregon State. Reveno was on Pastner’s staff for six seasons.

Eskildsen, 34, also coached at Stanford and Rice before joining the staff at Harvard. A native of Fairfax, Va., Eskildsen graduated from Tennessee, where he was a student assistant for legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

