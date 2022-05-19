Georgia Tech baseball trying to clinch spot in ACC Tournament in final series

2) Clemson loses at least one game in its series with Boston College.

3) Wake Forest gets swept by N.C. State.

4) North Carolina gets swept by Florida State.

The Jackets conceivably could earn their spot Thursday with a win and a loss from either the Blue Devils or Tigers. Tech could still make it in if it were to lose all three games to the Panthers.

The Jackets’ chances to get in are favorable, although squeezing into the ACC Tournament isn’t quite the position that one might have expected for a team that was picked to win the Coastal Division, was seventh in Division I in runs per game (9.1) through Thursday’s games and has a national player-of-the-year candidate in catcher Kevin Parada, among other attributes.

At Pittsburgh’s Cost Field, Tech will try to outslug Pitt in a matchup of the teams ranked 12th (Pitt) and 13th (Tech) in the ACC in ERA. Tech’s starter in the opener will be John Medich, who has ascended to the No. 1 starter spot in his second season with the team. Medich transferred to Tech after graduating from Division III Rhodes College and is pursuing a master’s in quantitative and computational finance. A little-used reliever most of last season, Medich has started in each of Tech’s past four weekend series, giving up 11 earned runs in 19 ⅓ innings for a 5.12 ERA. Medich is from Sewickley, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh.

Marquis Grissom is scheduled to start Friday’s game. Saturday’s starter has yet to be determined. Chance Huff, who has started in every weekend series this year, pitched four innings and threw 60 pitches against Kent State on Tuesday.

