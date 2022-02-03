Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech baseball team picked to win Coastal Division

The Georgia Tech baseball team gathers together at Mac Nease Baseball Park on April 25, 2021, when the Yellow Jackets defeated Florida State 9-8. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Preseason projections for Georgia Tech’s baseball team continue to be high. In a vote of the ACC’s 14 coaches, coach Danny Hall’s Yellow Jackets were picked as favorites to win the Coastal Division. Survey results were released by the conference Thursday.

Florida State was the favorite to win the Atlantic Division and also the conference. Tech received eight first-place votes as favorites in the Coastal, ahead of Virginia with five and Miami with one.

Tech has won the Coastal each of the past two seasons (not including the 2020 season canceled by COVID-19) and is seeking to become only the fourth team to win three consecutive division championships since the ACC split into two divisions in 2006.

After making the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and finishing with a 31-25 record, the Jackets have earned spots in multiple preseason polls, reaching as high as 11th.

The Perfect Game scouting service rated nine Jackets players among the ACC’s top 50 draft prospects, including catcher Kevin Parada at No. 2.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

