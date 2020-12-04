Georgia Tech athletic department facing furloughs caused by COVID-19

After the highest tier of employees, there are four other salary categories with corresponding numbers of furlough days and salary reductions, with lower-paid staff taking shorter furloughs with less pay withheld. For instance, employees in Tier II (between $33,476 and $58,756) will have a 10-day furlough with salary reduced by 3.85%.

Stansbury has had to make significant cuts in an effort to make ends meet, trimming budgets for administrative units and sports programs by up to 40%. The recruiting budget has been halved, although the NCAA’s freeze on permitting coaches to see recruits in person (eliminating the possibility of traveling to visit prospects or bring them to campus) has eased that cut. Tech athletes have had summer-school options reduced and the incidental-meal program has been suspended.

A year ago, the athletic department budgeted to spend $32.5 million on personnel and ultimately spent $34.7 million. In the most recent budget projection, the department planned for personnel spending for the fiscal year to be $26.1 million, which is about a 20% reduction from last year’s budget. Besides the furlough, Tech has left 16 vacancies unfilled to help limit spending. Stansbury also has banged the drum for fans to convert money set aside for tickets into donations, an initiative that had raised about $1.7 million as of Nov. 20.

The furlough is representative of cost-saving maneuvers being taken in college athletic departments nationwide as social-distancing protocols have drastically limited ticket sales for football and basketball.

Even at the power-conference level, athletic departments have reduced spending by eliminating sports and laying off employees, steps that Stansbury has to this point been able to avoid.

Stanford, Clemson, Minnesota and Iowa all have eliminated some teams. Among others, Texas and Michigan – two of the highest revenue producers in college athletics – have laid off staff.